Concern over missing West Belfast mother and two children

MISSING: Leah Lindsay was last seen on Saturday

THERE is increasing concern for the whereabouts of a West Belfast mother and her two children.

Leah Lindsay (27) and her two children, Jayden (7) and Keelan (3), were last seen at around 11pm on Saturday night in North Belfast.

Leah is described as being 5ft4 inches in height, of slim build, brown hair worn as a ponytail and blue eyes. Leah was last seen wearing a black coat with black and silver patches, leggings with socks pulled up and white trainers.

Jayden was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit with trainers and Keelan is described as wearing a navy coat and grey bottoms.

Jayden Lindsay

If you have seen Leah, Jayden or Keelan or have any information on their whereabouts please contact police on 101 quoting reference 690 28/04/24.