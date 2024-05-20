Five lorries destroyed in West Belfast quarry arson attack

FIVE lorries have been destroyed in an arson attack at a quarry in West Belfast.

It happened at around 11.30pm at Sunday night at the premises on the Upper Springfield Road. Police are treating the incident as 'deliberate ignition'.

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty said: “This was a senseless attack which has destroyed a number of vehicles which will have a significant impact on their owners. Setting a fire like this poses a serious threat to the local community and it’s lucky that this fire did not spread and that nobody was injured as a result.

Police were still at the scene this morning

“I’d like to thank the fire service and police for their response to this incident, extinguishing the fire in difficult conditions and making the area safe. I would appeal for anyone with any information about what happened to come forward and help police with their investigation.

“I cannot understand why anyone would deliberately carry out such a reckless act and those behind this should get off the backs of the local community before it ends in tragedy.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers remain at the scene this morning, and enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area yesterday evening, or who has any information which might assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 2016 of 19/05/24.”

"You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.