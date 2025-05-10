Councillor urges parents to know where their children are after Roden Street disorder

A FALLS councillor is urging parents to be vigilant and aware of where their children are after disorder in the Roden Street area.

It comes after a police officer was seriously injured during disorder on Monday evening on the Village side of Roden Street. Officers were deployed to the scene at around 8.15pm in response to reports of young people engaged in disorder and anti-social behaviour.

During the incident, a large piece of metal was thrown at a marked police vehicle, narrowly missing the windscreen. When police attempted to apprehend a suspect, one officer sustained a broken foot. A 16-year-old male was detained at the scene.

Sinn Féin councillor Tina Black said the incident is the latest in the area this year, which is separated by the Westlink.

"There have been consistent issues in the Roden Street area since the start of the year, on both sides." she said.

Sinn Féin councillor Tina Black

"We have seen repeated incidents of vandalism, stone throwing and attempts to break through fences. Young people have been consistently gathering on both sides of the bridge.

"I would call on parents to be more vigilant and know where their children are. I am sure that these young people are not from the area. These type of incidents are not welcome by residents who live there or children who want to use our limited outdoor space.

"I want to thank the residents for being vigilant and reporting incidents. They are great people who care so much about the area and just want to live in peace."

Speaking about Monday's incident Neighbourhood Inspector for South Belfast, Róisín Brown said: “At a time when the police service is already stretched, this means that there is one less neighbourhood officer available to the community in South Belfast.

“Assaults on our officers are completely unacceptable, and have lasting impacts physically and psychologically. Protecting the community we serve is important to us and injuries like this are not just part of the job.

“I am once again asking parents and guardians to also speak to their young people. Know where they are, and help us by preventing them from engaging in behaviour which could result in injury or a criminal record.

“We ask anyone who sees any anti-social behaviour in the area, to contact 101 or 999 in an emergency.

"Assaults on police pose a serious threat to the vital service police provide, and we will continue work with the Police Federation for Northern Ireland to support our officers.”