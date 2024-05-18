TWO defibrillators have been installed in the Beechmount area thanks to a fundraising drive by a local community organisation and businesses.

They are located on Beechmount Avenue (beside Patisserie G Café) and Fallswater Drive (beside Healy Brothers Funeral Directors).

The initiative was brought forward by Beechmount Residents' Collective who approached local businesses to raise enough money for the two life-saving devices.

Sean Doherty from Beechmount Residents' Collective explained: "The devices are now live and available to use in case of emergency.

"We have a big population in Beechmount and they could be needed by anyone at any time.

"I would like to see other communities come together to install this life-saving equipment in their area too."