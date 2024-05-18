Two defibrillators installed in Beechmount after community initiative

VITAL EQUIPMENT: Sean Doherty from Beechmount Residents' Collective at one of the new defibrillators

TWO defibrillators have been installed in the Beechmount area thanks to a fundraising drive by a local community organisation and businesses.

They are located on Beechmount Avenue (beside Patisserie G Café) and Fallswater Drive (beside Healy Brothers Funeral Directors).

The initiative was brought forward by Beechmount Residents' Collective who approached local businesses to raise enough money for the two life-saving devices.

Sean Doherty from Beechmount Residents' Collective explained: "The devices are now live and available to use in case of emergency.

The past week we have installed and registered our defibrillators with the circuit on beechmount avenue front of Patisserie G And the one in falls water drive street side off Dominick Healy and sons Funeral Directors on the falls road for the Iveagh area



Up the beechies 🫡 pic.twitter.com/JXbcicnddk — Beechmount Residents Collective (@BeechmountBRC) May 7, 2024

"We have a big population in Beechmount and they could be needed by anyone at any time.

"I would like to see other communities come together to install this life-saving equipment in their area too."