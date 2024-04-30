Intermediate Cup Final: Murray the hero as 10-man Mac deny Star in the shootout

The Immaculata players celebrate their penalty shootout win over Crumlin Star at Windsor Park that landed a first Intermediate Cup success for the club Pics courtesy of IFA

McComb's Coach Travel Intermediate Cup final (AET)

Immaculata 0 Crumlin Star 0

(Immaculata win 4-3 on pens)

AN inspired goalkeeping performance from Ruairi Murray helped Immaculata end their long wait for the Intermediate Cup as they prevailed on penalties at Windsor Park on Tuesday evening.

Murray made two vital stops from the spot-kicks, but made a number of other stunning saves in open play to thwart a Crumlin Star team bidding for back-to-back triumphs and a fifth in five years.

It was a game in which the Divis side was forced to play the majority of with 10 men after Gary McVicker was sent-off after 37 minutes, but they showed tremendous heart to defend superbly with Murray on top form throughout, whilst the bar also came to their rescue on a couple of occasions.

Star had the lion's share of territory and possession, but they just couldn't find the net.

There was a sense it was not going to be their night as the ball wouldn't go in as Immaculata absorbed everything and emptied themselves, getting to the shootout and coming through.

"I think it was just pure will," said player-manager Brian McCaul.

"If you look at our draw all the way through: away to Oxford Sunnyside, Ballymacash, away to Dollingstown - all teams above us. Star traditionally have been a better team than us, but at some stage you start thinking it might be your night when your goalkeeper is pulling off those saves. When we got to penalties, I really fancied us with the form he (Murray) was in.

"We got one lad on at the end to take one with his first kick - pure guts. I don't know if we deserved it in terms of the open play, but pure guts, will and heart the boys showed in abundance and typified the whole run.

"All of the boys were complaining with cramp from about 80 minutes, so it was just a mental approach of not giving in and when they did have to go off, they were falling across the line. We just about got it done.

"I came back from Australia and took the job just before Covid and there were times you are questioning yourself about going down to training during the week when it's cold and raining, but this makes it all worth it.

"Hopefully, we can kick on as we are now over the hump of winning a trophy, so let's see where tonight takes us."

Star got off to a flying start in last year's final and they had an opportunity to do so again this time as Aidan Lillis swung in an excellent ball from a free-kick and although Kevin Lynch made a good connection from a header, it was straight at Murray.

Up at the other end, Immaculata had appeals for a penalty waved away when Brian Kennedy went down, but they carved out the first really big opportunity on 16 minutes as Kennedy slipped in Conor Hand on the left, but was pushed his shot wide of the far post.

Star would then begin to become more dominant, but some stout defending from the West Belfast men was keeping them at bay as they were limited to a few long-range efforts that were easily dealt with by Murray.

Then came a big moment on 37 minutes as Joe McNeill burst through but was adjudged to have been taken out by Gary McVicker just outside the area. Referee, Niall Devlin felt it was worthy of red as it prevented a goalscoring opportunity. From the free-kick, Aidan McNeill went for a low, curling effort that came off the bottom of the post.

Sam McBurney and Conor Hand had late efforts at either end that were off target as the sides went in at the break scoreless.

Immaculata reorganised at the break and tried to hit from deep, but Star were soon again on the front foot despite failing to avail of anything they created as Aidan Lillis found the side netting after David Fearon had blazed wide and Kevin Lynch was also off-target.

The woodwork would deny Star again as an Aidan McNeill corner was met by the head of Kevin Lynch with the ball bouncing off the crossbar.

Immaculata needed to get upfield and having won a corner which Brendan Shannon whipped in, James Haughey was at the back post just yards out, but James Doyle managed to get it off the line as the Mac man tried to bundle home.

The Divis outfit went close again with Ciaran McNeill scrambling to claw away a looping header and then Shannon had a follow-up effort blocked out.

Star would get back on the front foot and on 74 minutes they had a glorious opportunity as Aidan McNeill slipped in Doyle who played an inviting low ball but Lynch managed to scoop it over from just yards out.

They continued to search for a winner and a series of corners resulted in Kevin Trainor's effort nodded off the line and a follow-up from Lynch fired wide in the aftermath.

Joe McNeill was then thwarted by a superb, acrobatic save from Murray in stoppage time as the game moved into extra-time.

Kevin Lynch holds his head in his hands as he his thwarted by Murray

It took until the minute before the change of ends for a big chance as Kevin Trainor got his head to an Aidan McNeill cross at the back post, but Murray managed to claw it away.

Star had yet another massive opportunity midway though the final 10 minutes. David Fearon nodded a cross back inside the six-yard box and Noel Halfpenny looked certain to put it away, but Murray made a point-blank stop and somehow scrambled to gather the rebound that seemed certain to be turned in.

The Ardoyne men were denied again late on, this time with McCaul making a last-ditch block on Fearon. There was still time for Murray to make another stunning save this time from Halfpenny deep in stoppage time as it was going to require a shootout to decide it.

Both sides converted their first three spot-kicks, but as he was all night, Murray was the Immaculata hero, saving from Kevin Lynch and after Padraig Adams made it match point for the West Belfast men, Murray saved again from Fearon as Immaculata claimed the Intermediate Cup for the first time.

"I'm just happy to win," said Murray who was awarded man-of-the-match.

"Down to 10 men, everybody was working hard, so I was trying to do my bit. I was hoping for penalties when it got to extra-time and thought 'this is my time' as I had a feeling where some players would go and it paid off."

Goalkeeper Ruairi Murray collects the man-of-the-match award

As for Crumlin Star, the sombre mood was in contrast to last year's euphoria.

It just seemed one of those nights where they did everything but score at times, but there were no complains from manager Paul Traitor who believes his players will lift themselves for the title run-in.

"It's a totally different feeling, but congratulations to Immaculata," he said.

"The chances created, we didn't take them and the longer it went on... To their credit, the Mac defended for their lives and are very good at what they do, so they hung in and took the penalty kicks so fair play to them.

"It was just one of those nights. We'd three or four clear-cut chances and over the last couple of weeks we scored 23 goals, but just the rub of the green.

"We'll have to regroup and try to win the league as we've plenty to play for."

CRUMLIN STAR: C McNeill, M Devine, A McNeill, N Hawkins (N Halfpenny ET 7), A Lillis, J McNeill, M Lyons, S McBurney (K Trainor 72), K Lynch, J Doyle, S Smyth (D Fearon 64)

IMMACULATA: R Murray, J Haughey (T McGreevy ET 20+1), C Slane (D Bellew 76), P Adams, B McCaul, E Templeton (D Snoddon ET 13), E Fallon (C Glenholmes (ET 20), G McVicker, B Shannon, B Kennedy, C Hand.

REFEREE: Niall Devlin