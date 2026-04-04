ITAMAR Ben-Gvir is the poster boy of the Hang-the-Palestinians cohort in the Israeli parliament.

Itamar is so keen to string Palestinians up that he wears a noose pin in his lapel and when the law was passed this week allowing the hanging of Palestinians (but not Israelis) he jigged around the Knesset with a bottle of Champagne offering a glass to anyone who wanted to join him in celebrating the rope.

Itamar’s passion for the gallows is driven by his loathing for terrorists, of course. But, since this is Israel... not all terrorists. Because Itamar’s hero, the man whose portrait claimed a place of honour on his wall as he climbed the greasy pole to the Israeli parliament and his role as Minister of National Security, is Baruch Goldstein.

Goldstein was an American Jew who moved to Israel at the age of 27 and was responsible for the Cave of the Patriarchs Massacre in 1994.

Goldstein entered the holy site in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank in full IDF uniform and opened fire on Muslim worshippers, killing 29 and wounding around 125.

ADMIRER: Ben Gvir hero-worships Baruch Goldstein who in 1994 murdered 29 Palestinians while they were praying at a Hebron hol

Goldstein has since become a hero to crackpot extremists, although since the vast majority of Israelis think Gazans should be expelled from Gaza the word ‘crackpot’ has become rather moot. And since an even bigger majority of Israelis agree with the statement that there are ‘no innocents in Gaza’, the word ‘extremist’ has similarly lost all meaning.

So here’s where we are. A vital ally of the United Kingdom and the United States has passed a law allowing for Palestinians to be hanged (with lethal injection also a possibility) after conviction in military courts with a 99 per cent conviction rate. No Israelis will be subject to the same sanction. The law was pushed by the Minister of National Security, who snatched the bonnet ornament off Yitzhak Rabin’s car just before the Israeli Prime Minister was assassinated in 1995. “We got to his car,” Ben Gvir said shortly before Rabin was killed, “we’ll get to him too.”

And the senior government member behind the decision to start hanging Palestinians but not Israelis is a fanboy of a man who carried out a notorious sectarian slaughter.

Seems fine.

Why the War on Easter is just another sham fight

THE War on Easter is at its height and the Gammon Axis is fighting on all fronts.

The crack troops of Generalissimo Nigel Farage have been to the fore as we head deeper into Easter Week. Reform Essex Councillor Jaymey McIvor pleaded with Marks and Spencer: “Any chance I can get an Easter egg?” in a tweet accompanied by a picture of M&S Easter eggs without the word ‘Easter’ on the box. “Easter is not National Chocolate Day,” he continued. “Which extremists are you trying hard not to offend?”

Susie Sue with four union jacks beside her name wasn’t messing about either: “I won’t be buying any Easter eggs that don’t actually say what they are! For Easter! There’s a whole Christian meaning behind them, ending Lent!”

Catholic Herald columnist Samantha Smith bewailed the decision of Cadbury to leave the word ‘Easter’ off their Twirl Easter egg packaging (right). “Dear Cadbury,” she wrote. “’From Cadbury the season.’ What season? Go on, say it. It’s EASTER. You are selling EASTER eggs for the EASTER SEASON. How dare you profit off a Christian holiday while erasing its Christian origins. They are Easter eggs. It is Easter. Shame on you.”

Sadly for Sam, a community note attached to her tweet and picture pointed out that the Twirl Easter egg boxes she referenced have the word ‘Easter’ on the top. It just wasn’t visible in the pic. To be fair to Sam, though, she left her tweet up as a lesson to us all about what happens when we jump in Easter sandals first.

Anyway, not only did Sam and countless other fact-fearing Christians get the Twirl thing disastrously wrong, the entire narrative of Christianity being erased from the season by woke libtards is as thin and brittle as a poundshop Easter egg.

So for your eating pleasure this holy weekend above is a selection of eggs from down through the years to prove that Easter is more often omitted from Easter eggs in years gone by than it was put in.

Ceasefire, anyone?