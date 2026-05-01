A NEW generation of children are getting to know the work of one of Belfast’s unsung poets thanks to a unique school exhibition.

St John the Baptist Primary on Finaghy Road North features the work of Tom Honey alongside the writings of world greats such as Whitman, Frost and Heaney.

Tom, who died in 2019 aged 94, spent decades as a teacher in Holy Cross Boys’ School in Ardoyne, and many of the poems in his three published collections are based on his time there.

St John the Baptist principal Chris Donnelly interviewed Tom for a book about Holy Cross school and said he made a lasting impression.

“I spent hours in his home on the North Circular Road recording his stories about his time at the school. He took lots of photographs while he worked there, some of which I used in the book, and he influenced so many young people who still speak about him.

“The All the Hands poem which I chose for the wall resonates with the children and with educators alike.

“He was a lovely man and what I like about All the Hands is that it was a lived experience – it was real life.”

Tom’s nieces Brónach Millar and Bláithín Irvine - as well as great-niece Fionnuala Ní Mhuilleoir – visited St John the Baptist school this week to view the tribute to their late uncle.

Brónach said: “The family are really touched by what Chris has done here. Tom was a great person and so humble but anyone who read his books soon realised he was special.

“We were delighted to be here today with Chris. Tom himself would be so happy if he knew a new generation of Belfast schoolchildren were benefiting from his work.”

POET: Tom Honey

Chris said poems were a great learning tool for children. “Kids are very creative and they get a lot from these poems.

“This year we had a recitation day when actress Roisin Gallagher came into the school and worked with the kids, and we hope to do that again next year, including using Tom’s work.

“It’s great that along with all the famous Irish and world poets that we learn about here, we have Belfast poets like Tom who the children can identify with and aspire to.”

All the Hands

"Nobody likes me, sir", he said

standing at my desk. I suspected

it was true, but denied it.

"Nonsense, Seanie, don't I like you?"

Next day, school outing. He'd come

empty-handed, his shirt flying,

not a button left on it.

No togs, no gear, no lunch.

"Seanie has no lunch. Who can help?"

Up shot the hands. More than half the class.

Mars bars, Kit Kats, Chews, Coke,

landed on his desk.

A wholly happy day by the sea. Afterwards,

"Well, Seanie, what do you remember most?"

"All the hands, sir," he said.

Yes Seanie, all the hands.