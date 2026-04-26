TWO people have died following a two-vehicle collision in the Lisburn area on Saturday evening, police have confirmed.

Shortly before 6pm on Saturday a collision occurred involving a motorcycle and a car in the Glenavy Road area of Upper Ballinderry.

Detective Inspector Dave Stewart, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, attended, however, sadly, two people – the drivers of both vehicles – were pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Another person was taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

“The road, which was closed for a time between the junctions of Soldierstown Road and Hammonds Road, has since reopened.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have digital footage which could assist with our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1142 of 25/04/26.”

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Sinn Féin councillor Declan Lynch expressed his condolences to the families of those who died.

“I am devastated to hear this tragic news," he said. “My thoughts are with the families and friends of the two people, who will be left heartbroken and in shock.

“I want to commend the emergency services for their work at the scene and would urge anyone with information or footage to come forward to the police.”