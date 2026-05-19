KEY Belfast stakeholders have backed a new public engagement initiative to highlight Translink’s late night Metro services.

Running throughout 2026, the Late Night Services pilot programme operates across Belfast on Friday and Saturday nights across key Metro routes, with departures between midnight and 2am.

Partners across Belfast’s business, cultural and political sectors have shown their support for a new initiative designed to enhance awareness of the extended services ahead of a busy summer of activity for the city.

Launched at City Hall, a custom-built, interactive mobile Metro bus installation will appear at key locations and high footfall areas throughout Belfast, offering the public an engaging way to learn more about late night travel options and the benefits of using public transport.

With its eye-catching pink livery, the portable bus installation will also feature at major events and festivals in the city’s calendar, including Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in August, helping connect people with safe and reliable transport during some of Belfast’s busiest nights.

Ian Campbell, Director of Service Operations, Translink, said: “Strong collective support for extended late night public transport on Friday and Saturday nights is key to the success of this pilot. We’re delighted to have key partners help us launch our new interactive Metro installation, encouraging people to use the service at key events and venues across the city and giving people a simple and engaging way to see how it can help make Belfast better connected after dark. We’re also grateful for the support of the Northern Ireland Executive, Belfast City Council and our city partners in helping us deliver this year-long pilot.”

Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Paul Doherty, said: “We’re delighted to back this initiative to increase more awareness of Translink’s late night services programme over the summer. Having longer public transport hours on Friday and Saturday nights is fantastic news for our residents and visitors to key events in the city like Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in August. It supports safer journeys home, greater accessibility, sustainable travel and a thriving night-time economy in Belfast.”

Rachael McGuickin, Deputy CEO and Director of Business Development, Sustainability and Transformation at Visit Belfast said: "Belfast is brimming with opportunities, and the introduction of extended late-night bus services represents a significant step forward for our tourism sector. This enhanced provision empowers both residents and visitors to fully experience the rich array of restaurants, venues, and events our city has to offer. Such connectivity is essential for a city to thrive, cultivating a vibrant nightlife and reinforcing Belfast’s reputation as a warm, dynamic, and world-class destination. This initiative not only enhances accessibility but also encourages social and economic growth, showcasing our commitment to creating an inclusive and engaging environment for all."

Belfast City Centre Night Czar, Michael Stewart, said: “These extended services are a welcome boost for Belfast’s night-time economy, giving people more choice, better access and a safer way to travel home after enjoying the city in the evening. It’s encouraging to see strong support for the service, and I’d urge people to use it so we can build the case for making late-night public transport a permanent part of Belfast’s offer if you don’t use it, you’ll lose it.”

Passengers can make use of the Metro £4 all-day fare for late night travel, and plan ahead and check the latest travel information using the Translink Journey Planner app.

Late coach and bus services also operate to Derry, Newry, Banbridge, Dungannon, Ballyclare, Crumlin, Templepatrick, Newcastle, Ballynahinch, Downpatrick and Carryduff. All services depart from Belfast Grand Central Station. Standard fares apply, including half-fare and full-fare concessionary passes.

For more information on timetables and great value fares, visit translink.co.uk/latenightservices.