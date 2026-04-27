CONSTRUCTION has officially begun on a further 33 new homes on the Whiterock Road.

It comes as Clanmil Housing Association, in partnership with Newpark Homes, moves forward with phase two of their new development.



Phase one started in March 2025 and will deliver 44 new homes in 2027.



In addition to delivering much-needed social housing, phase two will include a new purpose-built facility for the Whiterock Children’s Centre, which has been based on the site for many years. The new centre will provide a modern, dedicated space to continue supporting children and families in the local community.



Deirdre Walsh, Centre Director at Whiterock Children’s Centre said: “We have been here 36 years initially as a creche for parents who attended the college but over the years we have developed into a child and family service for the area. This building served us well, but it was becoming very dilapidated and no longer fit for purpose. We are excited about this new phase of our development and the new Whiterock Child and Family Centre.”



Phase two of the development will deliver a diverse mix of high-quality homes designed to meet a range of housing needs. It will include family houses, apartments for smaller households, and homes specifically designed for people aged over 55. The scheme will feature a mix of two and three bedroom houses, two and three bedroom apartments, as well as one and two bedroom wheelchair-accessible apartments.



Together the 77 new homes at Whiterock Road will play a key role in addressing local housing demand while also contributing to the local economy. All homes will be modern, energy-efficient, and thoughtfully designed to enhance the living experience for residents.



Denise Doherty, Assistant Director of Development at Clanmil, said: “At Clanmil, our purpose is to provide homes for people to live well, and we are delighted to see work underway on the next phase of our Whiterock Road development. These new homes will help address local housing need while providing high-quality, energy-efficient homes for a range of households.



"We are also pleased that the new homes will be complemented by the provision of the new purpose-built Whiterock Children’s Centre, ensuring continued support for local children and families in a modern space. We look forward to working with our partners to deliver these important homes and facilities for the community.”

Building work is ongoing

With the commencement of phase two, the total investment in the Whiterock Road development now exceeds £18 million, supported by grant funding from the Department for Communities. The project is expected to sustain significant employment throughout the construction period.



Basil O’Malley from Newpark Homes said they are delighted to partner with Clanmil to provide new homes in the area.

"We also appreciate the input from the management team at the Whiterock Children’s Centre to enable us to develop plans and progress the construction of this development as swiftly as possible.”



Paul Maskey, Sinn Féin MP for West Belfast added: “I am delighted that the Whiterock development is progressing to phase two. With phase one already well underway, the transformation of the site has been remarkable. Phase two will deliver more much-needed homes for families and individuals, alongside a brand-new, purpose built Whiterock Children’s Centre that will serve the entire community.



"This has been a fantastic partnership to deliver the children’s centre and I look forward to seeing construction begin as it will enable first class services to be delivered in the heart of Whiterock."