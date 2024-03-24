Allianz Football League: Saffrons survive Wicklow surge to remain in Division Three

Allianz Football League Division Three

Antrim 1-14 Wicklow 0-14

SURVIVAL in Division Three was secured by Antrim on Sunday as Andy McEntee’s Saffrons held their nerve on a day when fingernails were frayed to overcome Wicklow and ultimately, relegate their Garden County opponents.

Prior to throw-in, the Saffrons knew at least a draw would be enough for survival, but Wicklow had to win and her visitors gave it everything, but Ruairi McCann's goal on the stoke of half-time would prove to be the key moment.

It was ultimately decisive in deciding the destination of two vital points, but this game didn’t just come down to this.

The big Aghagallon man, whom Antrim manager Andy McEntee revealed had trained for just two 10-minute spurts in the week having been absent though injury throughout the League, finished with 1-1 and was involved in winning a late free that Paddy McBride converted as Wicklow’s Malachy Stone saw red for the challenge.

“That was his first bit of action,” McEntee said of the Aghagallon man.

“He did 10 minutes of training of Tuesday and 10 on Thursday, so he had a fair impact for a guy who hadn't kicked a ball for three months.

“The goal before half-time was massive and it was probably a typical big Ruairi goal.”

It just wasn’t the towering full-forward as just like last year when Antrim were on thin ice when hosting Cavan, McBride again took it by the scruff.

That free and three other points from play were instrumental in helping Antrim stay where they are for another year, but so too was the effort and endeavour throughout the field as they always seemed to find a replay when Wicklow surged.

It was a nervy afternoon, but they held that nerve and ultimately could breathe easy.

Both sides looked a little nervy early on but when Ryan McQuillan, one of three late changes for the Saffrons, nailed a fifth-minute free, this settled them.

The Glenravel man curled over from play straight after and Dominic McEnhill then landed a splendid score as Antrim looked on their way.

The three-point margin remained as the sides swapped points, but there was a sense Wicklow were growing into it as their attic of sitting deep, forcing the turnover and breaking began to pay off.

Kevin Quinn's second free and a great score on the break from Johnny Carlin narrowed the gap to one, but Antrim managed to respond through Eunan Walsh.

After another trade, Wicklow looked to have brought it to the minimum at the break with Dean Healy landing, but then came a big moment in stoppage time as Walsh sent a high ball in and his Aghagallon club-mate Ruairi McCann - making his first appearance in the League - rose high to finish at close range and send Antrim into the break with a 1-7 two 0-6 advantage.

Wicklow needed response and two early points in the second period suggested they were right up for it, but enter McBride. Playing on his home patch, the St John's man slung over two superb scores, sandwiching one from Ronan Boyle and a free from McEnhill had Antrim six clear.

But Wicklow weren't done as they hit five of the next six points as Quinn continued to impress, while Dean Healy and Jack Kirwan chipped in.

Just two points separated the sides on 68 minutes when McCann was involved in another big moment as he took down a long ball, but was taken out by Malachy Stone who saw red and McBride converted the free.

There was still time for Wicklow and Quinn's seventh of the day left it on a knife-edge, but it was McBride again to land the insurance score as Antrim claimed the win that secret their survival and send Wicklow down.

Ruairi McCann and Paddy McBride challenge Wicklow goalkeeper Shane Doyle

"It was just a nervy game, but everyone knew what was at stake so I would be nervy," said a relieved Antrim manager, Andy McEntee.

"We did things well, but just coughed up possession a bit too often. When we got to six points up, we should have been a lot more comfortable but you give Wicklow a lot of credit - they keep coming.

"I'm just delighted and for he group as it's been a tough enough year. At one stage we had 14 or 15 on the injury list, so it's a fair statement the lads suck at it and came through.

"It's a bit of a relief to everybody as we can park it and look to the next part of the year."



ANTRIM: M Byrne; D Lynch, E Walsh (0-1), K Keenan; R Boyle (0-1), J Finnegan, D McAleese; C Hynds, M Jordan(0-1); E McCabe, P McBride (0-4, 1f), R McCann (Creggan); R McQuillan (0-4,3f) R McCann (Aghagallon, 1-1), D McEnhill (0-2, 1f).

Subs: C Hand for D McAleese (25), E Hynds for R McCann (Creggan, 25), N Burns for D McEnhill (66), D McNicholl for K Keenan (70+3).



WICKLOW: S Doyle; T Moran, M Stone, E Murtagh; M Nolan, P O'Keane (0-1), G Fogarty; D Healy (0-2) C Maguire; D Fee, C O'Brien (0-2), C Baker; J Carlin (0-1), K Quinn (0-7,5f), JP Nolan.

Subs: J Kirwan (0-1) for C Maguire (49), G Murphy for G Fogarty (49), O McGraynor for C O'Brien (55), J Prendergast for J Carlin (62).



REFEREE: K Faloon (Armagh)





