MÁLA POIST: Please note: 'God Save the King' is not the English anthem

PLEASE, when you put out a story, be as accurate as you can in your one-sided coverage.

The national anthem 'God Save the King' is the British anthem and not exclusively the English national anthem.

As we are reminded by republicans, Northern Ireland is not a country so we have no anthem the way the rest of the UK has.

The flag of Northern Ireland is the union flag and the anthem is 'God Save the King'.

Brian Galloway