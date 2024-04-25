Lámh Dhearg men to take on Big Walk of Hope from Croke Park to Hannahstown

TWO Lámh Dhearg clubmen are to walk 110 miles over five days to raise awareness and funds for a West Belfast suicide support charity.

Martin Fegan and Micky Boyle are taking on the Darkness into Light Hannahstown Big Walk of Hope 2024 which starts this Saturday.

They will walk from Croke Park in Dublin, finishing on Wednesday, May 1 at Lámh Dhearg club in Hannahstown.

The proposed route will be: Day 1-– Croke Park to Balbriggan, Day 2 – Balbriggan to Dundalk, Day 3 – Dundalk to Newry, Day 4 – Newry to Craigavon and Day 5 – Craigavon to Lámh Dhearg.

Money raised will go towards Suicide Awareness and Support Group on the Falls Road.

"The most important thing is to raise awareness of Darkness Into Light and suicide awareness and raise money for a local charity," explained Martin. "We want people to know that there is support out there. There is hope or H.O.P.E – ‘Help One Person Everyday’.

"Suicide is not exclusive to anybody. It is not just young men. It can affect anyone at any age. Suicide Awareness and Support Group is such an important charity who rely solely on fundraising. They do magnificent work.

"There will be people joining me and Micky every day on the route so we are really looking forward to that support."

You can donate to Martin and Mickey's fundraising page here.