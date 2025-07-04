Day of fundraising in Ardoyne this Saturday to support young Palestinians' visit to Ireland

SUPPORT: Martin Brady, from the group of musicians, with Jimmy Gormley and David McLaughlin from Ardoyne Working Men's Club

A GROUP of musicians and artists from North Belfast are to hold a day of fundraising this Saturday to support young people from Palestine and their upcoming trip to Ireland.

On July 20, a group of dancers, musicians and footballers will travel from Lajee Centre, Aida Camp in the West Bank to Ireland for cultural and sports activities and to tell their stories about resistance and resilience.

The trip includes visits to Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Tipperary.

To help support the costs of the trip, a fundraising day has been organised this Saturday in Ardoyne.

A sponsored 5 km walk has been organised around the Waterworks at 1pm before a night of live music from local musicians in Ardoyne Working Men’s Club (The League) from 6pm.

Martin Brady, who has helped organise the fundraising day, said: "We are a group of musicians/artists from North Belfast and have held numerous events for Palestine over the years, donating funds to various causes and groups working on the ground in Gaza and the West Bank.

"We wanted to do some fundraising to support the Lajee Centre ahead of their Irish visit.

"We are very much for showing solidarity to the people of Palestine, especially the young children and young people coming over.

"There is a genocide going on in Palestine. This is a chance to hear their story and show our solidarity with them.

"I know the people of Ardoyne will support this. Please come along on Saturday and donate what you can. For the sponsored walk, just turn up and there will be forms and buckets on the day."

Orla O'Neill, who is co-ordinating the Lajee Centre trip, added: "This is the third trip to Ireland after previous visits in 2014 and 2022.

"The eyes of the world are on Gaza and this is a chance to hear from people first-hand and listen to what we can do to help them.

"The people will have a chance to speak about their lives, especially over the last two years in Palestine."

You can follow 'Lajee to Ireland Tour 2025' on Facebook here.