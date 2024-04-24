Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson in court over rape and sex offence charges

FIRST COURT APPEARANCE: Jeffrey Donaldson arrives at Newry Courthouse on Wednesday morning

FORMER DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has appeared at Newry Magistrates’ Court this morning facing a number of historical sex charges.

He arrived at the courthouse on Wednesday morning at around 9.30am amid a media scrum, surrounded by photographers.

Donaldson (61) made no comment to questions from the media as he walked from a car through the front entrance, accompanied by his solicitor.

The sex charges facing Donaldson span a period of more than 20 years between 1985 and 2006 and involve two alleged victims.

The Lagan Valley MP is facing 11 charges: one count of rape, one count of gross indecency towards a child and nine counts of indecent assault on a female.

His wife, Eleanor Donaldson (58), faces four charges of aiding and abetting which span a 10-year period. She arrived at court separately, wearing a black suit and grey jumper.

Eleanor Donaldson (58) arriving at Newry Magistrate's Court

During a short hearing, the pair appeared in the dock together, separated by a custody officer. District Judge Eamonn King agreed that bail conditions prohibiting contact between Jeffrey Donaldson and Eleanor Donaldson could be removed. Both were released on bail of £350 each.

The case will be mentioned next on May 22 but both the accused are excused from appearing.

Later, it took Donaldson two attempts to leave the courthouse after a large crowd had gathered to shout insults at the former DUP leader.