Maskey calls for scrapping of the two-child limit

WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has called for the scrapping of the two-child limit on child support.

The benefit cap was brought in by the Conservative government in 2017 and restricts child tax credit and universal credit to the first two children in a household.

This week marks eight years since the introduction of the two-child limit. New research shows that scrapping the measure is a more cost effective way of reducing child poverty.

Figures show that across the North, one-in-ten children live in a family impacted by the two-child limit, but rates in West Belfast 19 per cent and North Belfast 15.5 per cent are the highest.

Joseph Howes, CEO of Buttle UK and Chair of the End Child Poverty Coalition said: “Scrapping the two-child limit is a crucial first step to address rising child poverty across the UK. By doing this the government could also see a boost to local economies, targeting some of the most deprived areas of the country. We don’t want to see another year of families suffering as a result of the two-child limit. The government must scrap this policy as part of their soon to be published strategy to tackle child poverty.”

Reacting to the figures, Paul Maskey, said: “Sinn Féin has repeatedly called for the British government to scrap its cruel two-child limit policy, first introduced by the Tories as a direct attack on low-income families.

“This punitive measure is harming children in the north, alongside other savage British government welfare cuts.

“I reiterate calls for the British government to scrap this policy, fund welfare and support the most vulnerable in our society.”