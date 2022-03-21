ARTS: Rosie's riveting paintings and Belfast's ring of steel reborn

Rosie’s McGurran is no stranger to this column with her breakthrough experience of exhibiting at Féile an Phobail which catapulted her into her first professionally-written review and many opportunities both home and abroad.

She has a new online exhibition with Gallery 545 presenting a series of paintings inspired by the people and places of Belfast, moments of growth and transformation in her life, and imagined characters. Suspended between reality and fantasy, the artworks tell stories of the past – of the life in the city and of the artist, but above all stories of a timeless imaginary world.

“In these paintings realistic figures and familiar places combine or alternate with characters and views of a fantastic world," explains Gallery owner Francesca Bondi. "Fascinating girls and women are their undisputed protagonists, depicted as individual portraits or grouped in tableaux, and often portrayed as self-absorbed, independent, or content. All the works have illustrative or theatrical qualities, prompting the viewer to read or create narratives telling the life and adventures of these captivating female figures.”

These paintings are a new direction for Rosie who is usually is based in Roundstone but returned to Belfast during lockdown — looking at the city with new eyes suspended between reality and memory. It's a bit like many of us living in the city who have experienced much that we hold in our memory but see on a daily basis the city landscape change around us.

FÉILE SENSATION: Rosie McGurran's 'We All Gathered'

Imagine if you could how that might look as a piece of art?

Rosie’s exhibition at Gallery 545 opens to the public at Blick Studios 51 Malone Road on Saturday 26 March until 10 April.

Meanwhile to mark 50 years since the security cordon known as the ‘Ring of Steel’ was built around Belfast city centre, Kabosh, in collaboration with Professor Kate Catterall from the University of Texas, will present ‘Drawing the Ring of Steel’ on Thursday 24 March from 8.30am to 8pm

WAY WE WERE: Security gates at Callender Street where shoppers were searched before allowed into city centre

Taking place at each of the ‘Ring of Steels’ former main entrance and exit points into and out of Belfast city centre - Donegall Place, Royal Avenue, Castle Street and High Street - this free, 12-hour theatrical event aims to use one of the few culturally mutual experiences of the conflict to facilitate storytelling across communities and between generations.

For those of us who have memories of these barriers, there will be people ready to record any memories you might like to share. Actors in 70’s costume will recreate movements that happened around the spaces.

Paula McFetridge artistic director of Kabosh says ‘Drawing the Ring of Steel’ aims to highlight how far Belfast's city centre has developed from those times into an inclusive shared space.

"It will ensure that the stories of the older generation are heard and preserved and to support younger generations and those with no experience of the ‘Ring of Steel’ in appreciating both the journey that has been made and how far we still have to travel," she says.

Finally, the imagine Belfast Festival continues this week and the UK Creativity crew have made a call out for paid staff to work on the Our Place in Space project happening on Divis and Black mountain in June (and featured in last week’s column). You can email the Nerve Centre organisers for more information.