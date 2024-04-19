Over £50,000 raised in 24 hours to support Kevin Bell charity in memory of Ryan Straney

OVER £50,000 has been raised in the past 24 hours to support a charity helping to repatriate the body of West Belfast man Ryan Straney.

Ryan (27), died in the early hours of Monday following a collision on Sydney’s M1 Pacific Motorway in Australia.

On Thursday, a Go Fund Me page was set up by a family friend, with all proceeds going to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

The charity, based in Newry helps alleviate the financial hardship of bereaved families repatriating the bodies of loved ones who have died abroad in sudden or tragic circumstances back to Ireland.

With an initial target set for £20,000, the fundraiser stood at £52,740 on Friday morning. A message on the page reads: "Any donation however small or big, is massively appreciated by our family and by this incredible charity. It’s the number none of us ever thought we’d have to ring, but we are so grateful for their help at this traumatic time for our family."

You can donate here.

A candlelit vigil will be held on Saturday night at 8pm in memory of Ryan. It will take place in Heritage Square at his club, Lámh Dhearg GAC. Light refreshments will be available in the club.