Candlelight vigil for Ryan Straney at Lámh Dhearg

LÁMH Dhearg GAC will hold a candlelight vigil on Saturday in memory of Ryan Straney.

Ryan (27), died in the early hours of Monday following a collision on Sydney’s M1 Pacific Motorway in Australia.

Ryan was a senior Gaelic footballer with his club Lámh Dhearg GAC in Hannahstown and had previously played for the Antrim minors squad. He moved to Australia to start work as a civil engineer at the end of last year.

In a statement the club described Ryan as "an absolute gentleman and a true Gael".

This Saturday at 8pm, a candlelight vigil will be held for Ryan in the club carpark, which will be attended by Ryan's family, followed by light refreshments. All are welcome to attend.