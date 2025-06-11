Van set alight in suspected racist attack

ATTACK: The van of a resident in Ballysillan was set alight on Tuesday night

NORTH Belfast DUP MLA Brian Kingston has called for calm after suspected racist attacks in Ballysillan last night.

The work van of a foreign national was set alight and a number of homes had their windows smashed in Oakley Street.

The suspected racially motivated incidents comes on the back of a second night of disorder in Ballymena following an alleged sexual assault on a girl in the town at the weekend. A protest on Monday night was followed by attacks on homes in the town and clashes with police. Clashes continued on Tuesday evening.

DUP MLA Brian Kingston called for calm in the area.

"Late last night I visited a Ballysillan resident whose car had been attacked and set on fire last night. The work van of a near neighbour was also set on fire," he said.

"Both are foreign nationals. They and their wives have been living and working in Northern Ireland for many years, including in the care sector. I spoke to PSNI officers who stated they have increased their presence in response to these attacks.

"I visited the homes again this morning, speaking also to other local residents who made clear that they are disgusted by these attacks which are not wanted and that they get on well with these neighbours.

"I appeal for an end to all such criminal attacks, which are damaging for the entire local community, though most so for those targeted. It is entirely wrong for anyone to carry out such violent hate-crime against local families. This is a distraction from addressing the needs and concerns of local people.

"I commend those residents who have made clear that such attacks are not wanted and I firmly believe they speak for the vast majority of local residents."