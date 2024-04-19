Family of 13-year-old North Belfast girl left 'heartbroken' after her sudden death

AN ARDOYNE girl who died suddenly earlier this month will be remembered by her family as the "comedian of the room".

Sofia Forgione, who was 13-years-old passed away suddenly at her Mountainview home on April 2. A post-mortem examination revealed that Sofia may have died from Sudden Death Syndrome (SDS), which is used to describe any sudden, unexpected death from natural causes.

Her heartbroken family are still coming to terms with the shock and sudden nature of her passing.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, her aunt, Lauren Barclay said the entire family circle are "heartbroken".

"A lot of people would say Sofia was a very quiet girl but to her family she was the comedian of the room, always very funny and outgoing," she said.

FAMILY: Sofia with parents John and Charlene and brother Nico

"She got excited over the smallest things, like buying her a teddy bear. She absolutely loved them and her room was filled with them. She loved making TikTok videos. She loved Taylor Swift. She loved going camping, but only if her aunties were going.

"She had her whole life ahead of her. It is a real shock to all of us and really hard to come to terms with.

"I have never heard of Sudden Death Syndrome at such a young age. We are all just heartbroken."

To support Sofia's family, a fundraising night will take place on Saturday May 4 in Crumlin Star Sports and Social Club from 8pm-late. Everyone is asked on the night to dress in blue in memory of Sofia, which was her favourite colour.

"One of her dad John’s friends is a DJ, and he has taken it upon himself to organise it," added Lauren. "Loads of people from the community have donated prizes for the ballot. The generosity has been unbelievable.

"We can't thank the people of North Belfast enough for their support and a night in memory of Sofia will be a fitting tribute to her."

A JustGiving page for Sofia's family has also been set up. You can donate here.

Sofia was a Year 9 pupil at Mercy College. Principal Martin Moreland said it was with "great sadness" to learn of the loss of Sofia.

"Sofia was a talented student who will be greatly missed by both staff and pupils and her death is a huge loss, and it is widely felt.

"We will keep Sofia’s family and friends in our thoughts and prayers."