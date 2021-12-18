Athletics: Belfast Irish Milers Meet in association with a Trip Advisor set for World stage

The Belfast Irish Milers Meet in Association with Trip Advisor has been added to the World Athletics 2022 Continental Tour.

Having been awarded a European Permit in October, the track meet now steps onto the World stage.

The World Athletics Continental Tour is an annual series of track and field athletic competitions, recognised by World Athletics. The Tour forms the second tier of international one-day meetings after the Diamond League.

The Belfast Irish Milers Meet is only the third track meet in Ireland to be part of the Tour, alongside the long standing reputation of the Morton Games and Cork City Sports.

"I am delighted to be added to the world athletics continental tour," said race director Eamonn Christie.

"It was one thing gaining the European permit but to now be added onto the world stage is a credit to the small team I work with and the athletes that have supported the meet from its early years.

"A sincere thank you must go to Pierce O’Callaghan, World Athletics Head of Competition Management, for his guidance and support in helping the Meet reach new levels on the European and now World stage.

"I hope having the details of the Belfast Irish Milers Meet on Word Athletics, it will attract more overseas athletes which will be extremely helpful to our local athletes in aiming for a championship filled 2022.”

Olympians Phil Healy and Alex Bell, two of the stand out 2021 performances at the Belfast Irish Milers Meet are confirmed for the 2022 edition on Saturday, May 14.