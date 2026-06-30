BIA Loch Lao was created from a simple but passionate vision: to bring together exceptional food, Irish culture, and a strong sense of community in one welcoming space.

Located within the iconic Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich — the home of Belfast’s Irish language and arts community — Bia Loch Lao is more than just a restaurant. It is a place where people come together to enjoy great food, live music, conversation, and the unique atmosphere of the Gaeltacht Quarter.

From relaxed breakfasts and freshly prepared lunches to evening meals shared with friends and family, every dish reflects a celebration of Irish food traditions, combining quality ingredients with thoughtful preparation to create memorable dining experiences.

Sharing Irish Culture Through Food

At Bia Loch Lao, we believe food is one of the best ways to experience a place and its people. Our restaurant welcomes guests from near and far, offering visitors from across Ireland and around the world an opportunity to experience the warmth of Irish hospitality, taste traditional flavours, and connect with the living culture of the Gaeltacht Quarter.

Whether visiting Belfast for a holiday, exploring the city’s cultural attractions, or seeking an authentic Irish experience, many international guests discover Bia Loch Lao as a place where great food and local heritage come together. Through our menus, our atmosphere, and the stories shared around the table, we aim to give every visitor a genuine taste of West Belfast.



Our Story

At the heart of Bia Loch Lao is a team driven by a love of hospitality and a deep connection to Irish culture. Under the leadership of owner Dónal Ó Raghallaigh, the restaurant has grown into a much-loved local destination built on warmth, quality, and genuine care for every guest.

With years of experience in hospitality, Dónal’s vision has shaped every aspect of Bia Loch Lao — from the carefully prepared dishes that leave the kitchen to the friendly welcome that greets every visitor. His commitment to creating a place where people feel at home has helped build a restaurant that is cherished by locals, visitors, and returning guests alike.

A Commitment to Quality

Our dedication to excellence is reflected not only in the food we serve but also in the standards we maintain every day. Bia Loch Lao has been recognised for its commitment to quality and cleanliness, achieving a five-star hygiene rating from Belfast City Council.

The restaurant was also honoured as Best of the West 2026 at the Best of the West awards, recognising its contribution to the local community, quality of food, and the experience it provides for guests.

These achievements, alongside the support and kind words of our customers, inspire us to continue doing what we love: creating a place where great food, Irish culture, and community come together.

Whether you are a local regular or a visitor discovering Belfast for the first time, we look forward to welcoming you to Bia Loch Lao.