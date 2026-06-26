WRITER Mark Tuohy has penned his first novel – a tale centered on friendship, memory, humour and redemption among a group of retired amateur football players in Dublin.

Set decades after a defining Junior Cup Final in Dublin, the novel – Walk the Ball – follows six former teammates now living in retirement. At the centre of the story is Charlie Farrell, a man who has carried private guilt for decades following the breakdown of a close friendship on the eve of the team’s most important match. When Charlie discovers an opportunity at redemption in a walking football competition, he persuades his former teammates to reunite, setting in motion a return to the game that once defined them.

What begins as a recreational activity quickly becomes a deeper emotional journey as the group is forced to confront themes of aging, regret, reconciliation, and personal loss. The narrative explores how shared history can both divide and heal individuals over time.



Former Glen Road man Tuohy said the novel reflects lived experience, friendship, and the emotional complexity of later life.

“I wanted to write about men who are ordinary in every way except for the weight of their memories,” said Tuohy. “Even in retirement, people are still working through the past with laughter and sadness, still connected by lifelong friendship and, in some cases, trying to make sense of something deeply personal in the past.”

Tuohy has worked across multiple professions, including teaching, driving, office administration, and library services. Prior to retiring in 2022, he spent 16 years with Libraries NI, where his engagement with literature and storytelling continued to grow.

He previously authored Belfast Celtic, published by Blackstaff Press in 1978, a historical account of one of Ireland’s most iconic football clubs. The book was widely received and sold out its first print run shortly after publication. He also wrote Shoot Belfast, a photography guide produced during the Troubles and distributed by the Northern Ireland Arts Council.

Walk the Ball combines themes of sport, humour, memory, and emotional reflection. The novel examines how friendship evolves over time and how shared experiences can remain powerful even decades later.

AUTHOR: Mark Tuohy

Early reader interest highlights the novel’s balance of typical Irish humour and emotional depth, as well as its portrayal of aging men navigating purpose and unresolved personal history. The walking football setting serves as both a symbolic and physical space where past and present intersect.

The book is expected to resonate with readers of contemporary fiction, Irish humour and character-driven stories focused on aging, redemption, and the enduring power of friendship.

Walk The Ball is currently available on Amazon.