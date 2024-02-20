Boxing: Hammer Time

Padraig McCrory’s journey has taken him from the Falls to Florida where he is getting ready for the fight of his life against Edgar Berlanga



FACEBOOK memories can illicit a number of reactions. A glimpse into the past may be cringe-inducing, a reminder of a personality that once was, but it can also mark the beginning of a journey.

That was the case for Padraig McCrory in recent weeks as he was transported back to January 31, 2014, when he claimed the Ulster Elite light-heavyweight title amid raucous scenes at the Europa Hotel, having just returned to the sport after four years away.

Fast-forward to today, ready to step between the ropes at the Caribe Royale in Orlando (Saturday, live on DAZN, from 1am Sunday Irish time) to take on Edgar Berlanga whose big reputation is matched by his punching power.

In-between times, the popular 35-year-old who hails from St James’ in West Belfast has been on quite the ride.

There wasn’t a great deal of fanfare in the early days of his professional career that began with a points win over Jacob Lucas on the night Ryan Burnett captured the IBF bantamweight title at Belfast’s SSE Arena in the summer of 2017.

McCrory brought along those fans who roared him to the Ulster title three years previous and that support would be instrumental as their willingness to back him helped earn slots on small-hall cards.

His third pro outing would see him demolish Manny Bique at The Devenish in February 2018, footage of the second-round KO going viral and drawing praise from none other than former heavyweight king Lennox Lewis.

Bigger tests would come as he took apart the imposing Sergei Gorokhov, dismantled Marco Antonio Periban and then stepped up to light-heavyweight to demolish Leon Bunn in the German’s hometown of Frankfurt to claim the IBO title.

Rolling the dice and prevailing has brought him from those small halls to this weekend when he and Berlanga top the bill.

“Ten years ago I came back after four years out, won the Ulster title and it has snowballed,” he reflected.

“It’s been a great journey but I never thought I would get to this. Somebody said to me the other day it’s been from ‘the Falls to Florida’.

“It’s amazing to be involved in this and have the experiences I’ve had, but I believe there are more chapters to write.

“I think about the Devenish days and other things in my life and I’m very proud of where I am.

“This is the first fight where I’m a massive underdog. In those other fights, apart from Bunn, I was probably a slight favourite.

“I have to expect being the underdog here given the magnitude of the event. I’m fighting the Matchroom guy on DAZN in the main event and to get that opportunity, you have to take the risk. It doesn’t faze me. Fear doesn’t cross my mind. I firmly believe I’m going to win.”

It’s another gamble on Saturday, the biggest of all, but the reward is absolutely worth the risk.

Berlanga comes into the fight with the big reputation and he has backed that up in his 21 previous outings.

His power and hand speed is noted with the first 16 fights of his career resulting in first-round victories.

That run of KO wins was halted in 2021 by Desmond Nicholson who took him to the cards and thus began a run of five wins that have come by way of decision.

Perhaps that has been the result of a better standard of opposition and indeed, he was forced to pick himself off the canvas late in the win over Marcelo Coceres.

In his last outing, a points win over Jason Quigley, the Donegal man had plenty of moments, timing a hard left as the New Yorker marched forward that earned his respect.

McCrory hits harder that Quigley, much harder, so finding that opening will be his key to victory, but also weathering an expected early storm.

The prize for the winner is great, a potential showdown with one of the biggest names in the sport and the financial rewards that come with it.

Berlanga on his way to victory overt Donegal’s Jason Quigley last summer

“Eddie Hearn alluded to it: I’m one punch, one win away from winning the lotto and that’s how it is,” McCrory acknowledged.

“Beat Berlanga and it can lead to so many bigger fights, so it’s a massive opportunity.

“This is my hardest fight to date by a wide margin. He’s 21-0 with 16 knockouts. Recently, he’s been going the distance and it’s led to all this stuff about him being called a hype job. But if you look into it (record), who he’s beat and how he’s done it, he’s a good fighter.

“It’s a tough task. You don’t get many away fighters going and upsetting the applecart. I’ve done it before and I know I can do it again.”

McCrory has also been on a run of going to the cards since his standout win over Bunn. Much of that was down to a hand problem that impacted on preparations and performances.

No fighter is 100 per cent going into the ring due to the wear and tear of camp, but the Belfast man reports he is as close to perfect as can be.

“For a year there, I was dealing with a bad hand injury that just wouldn’t go away,” he confirmed.

“I’ve dealt with that and now I’ve been consistently sparring, which I haven’t been doing for a long time. I’ve actually done more sparring in this camp than I’ve ever done.

“There are no excuses, so it’s up to me to show up and perform to the best of my ability.”

Victory on Saturday would trump anything that has gone before in his career. Indeed, getting to this stage couldn’t have been further from his mind once deciding to make the switch to the paid ranks seven years ago.

He began his professional journey quite late with a ‘give it a go’ approach, the hope that he would capture a belt of some description to show for his efforts.

Where he is now is well beyond that and victory here will see him take a huge leap towards a shot at the biggest prize of them all.

“After winning the BUI Celtic against Steve Collins Jr (at the Falls Park in August 2019) I was so relieved I would have a belt to show my son.

“I’ve got a few more and could have had more again, but things just didn’t fall my way. When it’s all said and done, I’ve won an IBO title and everything else, but there are more chapters to write.”

He will enjoy the backing of the travelling support and the Irish community in Orlando this weekend with the local GAA club issuing the rallying call to flood the Caribe Royale to back one of their own.

McCrory has played football for O’Donnell’s and soccer for St James’ Swifts - a man who epitomises the community from which he came.

For those at home, the west of the city will certainly be awake when he makes his walk to the ring in early hours of Sunday, Irish time, and that support of his community is not lost on him.

His affable nature has not changed from day one and it won’t this week, even should Berlanga opt to raise the volume.

“I’m not changing my personality just to suit him,” he stressed.

“We’re completely different people. He’s loud, but I actually think he’s slightly insecure to be so loud.

“I’ll just stay me and stick to my roots even though it will be a feisty welcome from him.

“We’ve been drilling the plan for weeks. I have to be the best version of myself, so keeping my cool is going to be part of it.

“The amount of goodwill I get is phenomenal and the backing from the local community is something I’ve never seen before.

“Everywhere I go, there are people asking me about the fight. As much as it’s amazing, it does add a bit of pressure as people expect me to win, but I’m a 35-year-old man and have to deal with that.

“I’m a parent to a young family, so the aim is to make them proud with the legacy I leave.”

Regardless of the outcome, McCrory has already made his family and city proud.

The journey that began at the Europa Hotel 10 years ago has reached its latest stop, but not the final destination as it’s time to make new memories.