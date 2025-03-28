Man badly beaten during 'racially motivated hate crime'

WEST Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan has condemned a racist attack on a man in the Divis Street area.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary which occurred on Thursday afternoon. After 1.20pm a man was followed by another male with a dog in the Divis Street area, where the male was subjected to racial verbal abuse.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “He proceeded to follow him to his home address and continued to be verbally abusive and made threats towards him. The suspect then tried to gain entry to the property whilst assaulting the male occupant, and striking him with a metal dog lead.

“He continued to try and enter the property to assault the occupant, but eventually fled after a number of other residents intervened. The victim subsequently attended hospital for treatment for injuries to his arm.”

Detective Sergeant McCartan continued: “This was a prolonged assault, and we are treating it as a racially motivated hate crime at this stage.

“An investigation is underway, and we would appeal to anyone who may have seen what happened, or who has any information which could assist us, to contact 101, and quote reference number 839 of 27/03/25.”

Condemning the attack, Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan said: "This is absolutely disgraceful and disgusting behaviour, and has no place in today’s society. The people of our community welcome and champion diversity in all of its forms, and the huge positives it brings.

“The vast majority of people here stand against racism and the vile attitudes associated with it. We must redouble our efforts to stamp out these warped behaviours from our streets.

“Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the PSNI.”