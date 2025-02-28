Boxing: McCrory mindful of Spider’s web in their make-or-break clash

Padraig McCrory has said digging deep to get past Leonard Carrillo in November will stand to him against Craig Richards on Saturday Pic by David Cavan/Conlan Boxing

‘Point of Pride’ (SSE Arena, Saturday from 5pm, live on DAZN from 7pm)



STEPPING through the ropes each time is fraught with danger and Padraig McCrory knows defeat to Craig Richards on the chief support slot at the SSE Arena on Saturday could well spell the end of his career.

However, in the wake of the tragic events that unfolded in a Belfast ring at the beginning of February which led to John Cooney losing his life, an L on the record is far from the worst-case scenario.

McCrory had been speaking to Cooney at the weigh-in ahead of the ill-fated match-up at the Ulster Hall against Nathan Howells and the reality of the subsequent events hit hard.

Unfortunately, it’s the risk all fighters take as although there have been strides made since the 1990s to improve safety, nothing can ever be 100 per cent without risk and that applies to a host of other sports.

McCrory’s priority has always been his family, and providing the life he intends to give them comes with rolling the dice and overcoming the challenges.

Victory over Richards on Saturday will likely open the door to something big and with that, the rewards to match, but he admits the events of the past month have made him think.

“No matter what happens on Saturday, I need to ask myself some questions” he confirmed.

“With what happened to John Cooney, it really hit home and it put thoughts in my head I’ve never had before. But as a fighter and a man, I have to just look forward to Saturday night, then get up on Sunday morning and see where I am.

“I told myself that as much as I want to win a fight, my number one aim is for me and my opponent to get out of the ring safe. But as a fighting man, I go with 100 per cent belief I win the fight.

“Every time we get in the ring, we know the dangers. What makes it harder for me is that I have a family and another child expected in June, so they are at the forefront of my mind.

“I’m 36 now, so it doesn’t get any easier, but this is going into my 21st fight and each time I get in the ring, I’m well aware of what I’m doing and the worst-case scenario. Thankfully, in boxing, it’s very rare.

“The British Boxing Board (of Control) is one of the best in the world and you find yourself around people like Martin Duffy (Chief Medical Officer) who has our best interests at heart.”

The sad reality of professional boxing is that once a fighter’s career is over, they can just be cut adrift and forgotten by those who once feted them. Therefore, banking as much as possible in the here and now is imperative and to do so, getting to the top end of the game is vital.

McCrory had enjoyed some big moments with mixed outcomes: the victory over Leon Bunn in Germany to claim the IBO light-heavyweight title the highest of highs to date, tempered by his first and only defeat when falling to Edgar Berlanga last year as ‘The Chosen One’ went on to face Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and banked a life-changing sum in the process.

The West Belfast man wants to get back to that level and to do so, he must come through a very tricky assignment against Richards on Saturday.

Back up at light-heavyweight, ‘The Hammer’ was only too happy to accept the challenge put before him against a man who has proven quality.

The 34-year-old Londoner, known as ‘Spider’, may have a modest record of 18-4-1, but delve deeper and he former British champion has, even in defeat, shone at the highest level.

In 2021, he put in a superb performance against Dmitry Bivol where he came up narrowly short on two cards, while he was also more than competitive in a loss to Joshua Buatsi.

However, last time out, Richards looked a pale shadow of that fighter when Willy Hutchinson had his measure, and he will see this fight against McCrory as his own opportunity to get back to elite level.

“When you go into any fight, you’re expecting the best version of them,” said the St James’ man.

“He has proven himself against the best names in the division - been competitive when he stepped up - and is a quality fighter.

“For where we both are in our careers, it’s must-win so it’s the right fight. If I want to get up challenging the big names and get the money I want from boxing, it’s must-win.

“If I get a good win, there is no reason why my name can’t be involved in conversations with the best fighters in the world.”

McCrory took some time to digest his defeat to Berlanga before returning in November when he was given a real test against big-punching Colombian, Leonard Carrillo.

He was forced to dig deep to get through it and did so despite some very nervy moments, so is coming in this weekend battle-hardened and hopes that will stand to him as he heads into this make-or-break test.

“I probably underestimated him and that quickly changed after the first round,” he recalls with a wry smile.

“But it was a good 10 rounds where I was able to work on a few things and answer some of the questions I had asked of myself. It was a really good test and sets me up for an even bigger test.”