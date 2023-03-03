CINEMA AND STREAMING: Creed’s latest fight packs a real punch

Cinema

Creed III

It's the Rocky spin-off that's won over a legion of fans and, after taking on Tony Bellew's Pretty Ricky in the first movie and facing up to a biblical reckoning with Viktor Drago in part two, Michael B. Jordan brings us another epic battle in the ring.

Replacing Creed's regular director Ryan Coogler, the excellent Jordan steps in to direct and fans will not be disappointed with Jordan's heroic efforts here.

It's the actor's directorial debut, and critics have been praising Jordan's talents both in front of and behind the camera.

This time around, the action sees Adonis at the top of his game, having won title after title, but when his old friend and former boxer Damian is released from prison, Adonis finds that his old partner has been spending his years inside training and dreaming of one day becoming champ. Only Adonis stands in his way, and the two old friends will come face-to-face in a fight that will change the course of both of their lives.

Absolutely unmissable viewing if you're a fan of the Rocky and Creed franchises – Creed III delivers a head-ringing sucker punch of action and drama.



Netflix

Fall

You may want to give this one a miss if you're even a little bit squeamish about heights. Fall tells the story of adrenaline junkies Becky and Hunter, two best friends who live to base jump from every and any structure with a dizzyingly frightening height.

Finding their next challenge, the friends take on a very remote and abandoned radio mast that stands at over 2,000 feet. Staring death in the face is all part of the thrill for these two, but when they find themselves stuck at the top with no supplies and no apparent way down, the pair resort to some desperate measures in the hope they can get out of this particular pickle alive.

A bit far-fetched, but still well worth a go if you're in the mood for some vertigo-inducing thrills.



Amazon Prime Video

Daisy Jones & The Six

An adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling book and (very) loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac, Daisy Jones & The Six tells the story of a band who have risen from playing dirt road bars to selling out stadiums but, at the height of their success, they suddenly call it a day. With speculation and rumours spreading about the breakup, the bandmates come out to tell their version of events and the band's epic rise and unexpected fall from grace. With a great cast and story, and not to mention some very catchy original tunes, Daisy Jones & The Six will deliver some sex, drugs and Almost Famous-style rock n roll vibes this weekend.



Disney+

The Mandalorian - Season Three

It's safe to say the recent assortment of Disney's Star Wars spin-offs has been more miss than hit. Obi-Wan Kenobi didn't really live up to the expectations placed upon it, while The Book of Boba Fett was embarrassingly laughable in parts. The Mandalorian, on the other hand (along with the animated series The Bad Batch), delivered in seasons one and two, so it's no surprise that the onset of season three is going to be must-see viewing for all Star Wars fans over the coming weeks.