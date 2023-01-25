Cost of living information event at the Kennedy Centre

A cost of living information event is set to take place in West Belfast this week where advice and information will be available from organisations such as the National Energy Action NI, Energy Advice NI and a range of local partners.

Organised by the Department for Communities and supported by a range of community organisations, the event – which will take place in the Kennedy Centre on Thursday – is open to everyone and booking is not required.

Attendees will be able to access free advice and information on a range of cost-of-living issues.

Department for Communities staff from Universal Credit, Make the Call and Discretionary Support will also be on hand to advise people on any additional supports to which they may be entitled.

The West Belfast cost of living information and advice event is the first of three taking place over the next few weeks with sessions in Coleraine and Newry also planned.

The event will take place between 3pm and 7pm on Thursday 26 January and all are welcome to attend. Further information on cost-of-living support is available here.