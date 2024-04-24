It's alive! Comedy gold as St Agnes' bring Young Frankenstein to The MAC

FOLLOWING the success of their 2023 sell-out production of ‘The Addams Family' – which won the prestigious Best Visuals award from All-Ireland Association of Irish Musical Societies – St Agnes’ Choral Society is back with ‘Young Frankenstein’, which is running at The MAC until Saturday this week.

An hilarious romp, audiences are in for an unforgettable experience as the award-winning choral society’s adaptation of the Mel Brook’s classic pokes fun at the horror genre from the opening curtain right through to last night's standing ovation.

Brilliant New York surgeon Dr Frederick Frankenstein (Allen Gordon) – or as he pronounces it Fronk-ensteen – is tempted back to the family estate in Transylvania to inherit his grandfather’s legacy. Leaving behind his fiancée Elizabeth Benning (Michelle Hannaway), who promises to be faithful, he meets up with hunchbacked sidekick Igor (Thomas Martin), lab assistant Inga (Lorraine Jackson) and intimidating housekeeper Frau Blücher (Emma Nugent). Here he is tempted back into the family business and succeeds in creating a monster that leaves angry villagers terrified and seeking revenge.

But that’s only half the story. It is of course a musical and the 1930s-style score is pumped out by the orchestra. Look out for He Vas My Boyfriend, Roll In The Hay and Puttin’ On The Ritz.

TEMPTATION: Dr Frederick Frankenstein and lab assistant Inga and Igor

Directed by Rachel Logan-Fee, and with Andrew Robinson as Musical Director and Amy Blackshaw as Choreographer, a special mention must go to actors Allen Gordon, Michelle Hannaway, Thomas Martin, Lorraine Jackson, Emma Nugent and Martin McDowell (The Monster), and also the large cast that transform the stage into the New York docks and the Transylvanian village and carry the production from start to finish.

You’ll go a long way to experience a better night out.

ON SONG: Igor, Elizabeth and Frau Blücher

Tickets for Young Frankenstein are available from https://themaclive.com/event/young-frankenstein.