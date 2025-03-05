Focus on profit, Gaeltacht business leader tells Seachtain na Gaeilge roundtable

BOTTOM LINE ADVICE: Irial Mac Murchú (front in pink shirt) with attendees in the Gaeilge business Roundtable at An Chultúrlann this week Thomas McMullan

Entrepreneur and business leader Irial Mac Murchú told a West Belfast Small Business Roundtable this week that focusing on the bottom line was crucial for any company.

Speaking in Irish at the third in the monthly series of business breakfasts organised by the Andersonstown News, the Nemeton TV founder said profit was "often a dirty word" in Irish circles. "However, if you are working without making a profit then you may have a job but you don't have a business," he said.

COMHAIRLE: Business tips to Roundtable attendees from Irial Mac Murchú

Employing over 60 staff in his Waterford Gaeltacht base, Mac Murchú has been a trailblazer in sports broadcasting since Nemeton was founded in 1994 - two years before TnaG (now TG4) even existed.

Last weekend alone, the Nemeton team provided live coverage on three major GAA games for TG4, including commentary - as well as covering another three matches on the TG4 YouTube channel on the Saturday. Additionally, Nemeton provided the satellite connection and uplink for RTÉ for its live GAA coverage on Saturday.

Irial Mac Murchú ag caint le húinéirí gnóanna beaga sa @Culturlann inné mar chuid d'imeachtaí Seachtain na Gaeilge. Bhí bunaitheoir @nemetontv abhus le páirt a ghlacadh sa chruinniú míosúil do ghnóanna beaga. #SnaG pic.twitter.com/2WRjzrUvEr — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) March 5, 2025

Just 14 places are released for the monthly roundtables which were set up to provide a networking platform for local small businesses.

The next breakfast roundtable on 25 March will feature legendary entrepreneur Hugh Cormican who played a pivotal role in the growth of Andor Technology on the Springfield Road — now a public company — and is the founder of healthcare company Cirdan in Lambeg.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.