Smiths legend Johnny Marr backs Kneecap over Glastonbury ban calls

FORMER Smiths legend Johnny Marr has hit out at continued attempts to ban Kneecap from Glastonbury this month.

Kneecap are due to perform on the West Holts Stage at the music festival on Saturday June 28.

The rappers have been vociferous in their support for the Palestinian cause since Israel began its onslaught on Gaza 20 months ago. The Glastonbury organisers are facing pressure to drop the trio from their line-up.

Now one of Britain's most well-known and influential musicians has come out in support of Kneecap.

Posting on social media, Johnny Marr said: "After learning that calls have been made for Kneecap to be censored during their Glastonbury set, I think it’s important that I make my own position clear.

"I’ve played Glastonbury many times and the festival has always had a political aspect. It was founded as a place of free expression and political activism and it’s a fact that I agreed to play there with The Smiths in 1984 purely because to do so at the time was a political act.

"We are living through very troubling times, but for anyone who’s been interested in me or my music over the last 40 years, I feel like my political stances has always been very clear.

"Oppression fears artistic expression. I respect all musicians who use their platform to speak out against injustice, who promote compassion and equality and give voice to the voiceless.

"I sand with my audience and fellow musicians who call for an immediate end to the atrocities and a free Palestine."