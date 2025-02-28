£25,000 of drugs and cash seized in Poleglass

OFF THE STREETS: Suspected Class B controlled drugs, approximately £1,000 in cash and other items seized from a property in the Glenkeen area

TWO people have been released on bail after a quantity of Class B drugs were seized in Poleglass.

It comes after police carried out a search of a property in the Glenkeen area on Thursday. A quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £25,000 along with approximately £1,000 in cash and other items were seized from the property and have been taken away for further forensic examinations.

A 34-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B Controlled drugs, possession of Class B Controlled drugs with intent to supply and cultivating cannabis. They have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Police are appealing to anyone with concerns or information about the supply of drugs in their area to contact police on 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.