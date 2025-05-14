Kneecap feature in new survival series on RTÉ

WEST Belfast rappers Kneecap are to feature in a new survival series beginning this week on RTÉ.

'Uncharted with Ray Goggins' sees adventurer and former special forces soldier Roy Goggins takes well known Irish personalities on extreme outdoor expeditions through some of the most remote and treacherous environments on earth.

Each week he challenges participants with a demanding adventure designed to push them to their limits.

In their episode, Kneecap join Ray in the far north for a gruelling five-day Arctic experience that will test the lads’ resilience in a landscape where temperatures can drop below minus 40. An icy blast threatens the entire experience, forcing them to seek shelter from the extreme cold.

The first part of the four-week series sees former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar team up with singer Lyra and Ray to travel to the “wild untamed mountains” of Drakensberg in South Africa

Sleeping in caves, they will scale “gigantic peaks” and climb sheer rock faces as they make their way to the top of one of the highest waterfalls on the planet – Tugela Falls.

Also among the Uncharted line-up is Paralympic gold medallist Ellen Keane and six-time All-Ireland Camogie star Ashling Thompson, who travel to the fabled 'Death Road' in Bolivia, on a seven-day challenge trekking nearly 100km through the dense cloud forest, negotiating “raging rivers, punishing terrain and wild jungle".

Champion Galway hurler Joe Canning and track and field star Thomas Barr will meet Ray in Colombia, navigating deadly class five river rapids.

The first of the four-part series airs on RTÉ One/ RTÉ Player on Wednesday at 9.35pm.