Irish Language Commissioner decision hailed as 'historic'

CONRADH na Gaeilge has hailed as “historic” the announcement that the Stormont Executive has begun the process of appointing an Irish Language Commissioner.



As well as an Irish Language Commissioner the process has started to appoint a Commissioner for the Ulster Scots and Ulster British tradition as well as the appointments of a Director and five other members of the Office of Identity and Cultural Expression.



First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the posts are “integral to delivering the Identity and Language Act" and that she wanted "to welcome the progress on this issue”.



Posting on social media Irish language advocacy group Conradh na Gaeilge said: “An incredibly historic announcement as we look forward to the official appointment of the north's very first Irish Language Commissioner.”

Irish language campaign group An Dream Dhearg posted: "A very significant milestone and the beginning now of a new chapter. There will be plenty of battles ahead and @dreamdearg will be there every step of the way. We look forward to working alongside the very first Irish Language Commissioner in the north."

Fógra & dul chun cinn iontach stairiúil ar fad. Beidh muid ag súil go mór le bheith ag obair leis an chéad Choimisinéir Gaeilge ó thuaidh 🌟



Earlier this week Conradh na Gaeilge called on the Stormont Executive to implement “all outstanding Irish language legal duties”.



West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly hailed the announcement to start the process to appoint an Irish Language Commissioner as another step forward for equality.



“This is hugely welcome for Gaeilgeoirí and represents another step in the right direction towards building a society underpinned by rights and respect for all,” said the Sinn Féin woman.



“The Commissioner will play a leading role in enhancing and protecting the language in our public services and everyday life.

Forbairt stairiúil anocht agus céim chun tosaigh a dúirt cuid mhór nach dtarlódh riamh. Bua ollmhór a d'eascair as feachtas pobalbhunaithe #AchtAnois ar son cearta, cothromas agus cóir ✊



“Sinn Féin in the Executive is working to drive forward transformative change for our entire society.”



She added: “The Irish language is thriving throughout our communities and it’s right we continue to support and champion it.



“I’ll continue working hard with Irish language activists to promote its development and build on the real and tangible progress we have made.”