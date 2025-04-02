'A child is going to be killed': Mum speaks out after son attacked at Broadway roundabout

ATTACK: There have been a series of attacks at Broadway since last summer

A WEST Belfast mum fears it is only a matter of time before a child is going to be killed after the latest incident at the Broadway interface.

Jennifer Dornan's son Reece (14) was attacked by a group of youths in the area last Thursday night at around 8.30pm.

It is the latest in a series of incidents of anti-social behaviour and attacks in the vicinity of Broadway roundabout in recent months.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Jennifer explained: "Reece was walking with his friends, coming from KFC and got to the Park Centre and a big group of kids were standing there.

"He said they started shouting abuse at them. They started to run and caught up with Reece, tripped him off and started attacking him.

"He suffered two black eyes and a number of cuts and bruises and had to go to hospital. Reece is a very quiet wee boy. It was a big shock to him what happened. I think he has been left traumatised.

"I would urge other kids to stay away from the area. It was a vicious attack. Something needs to be done before a child is killed."

In a separate incident a 15-year-old girl was injured after being hit with a brick on Tuesday at Broadway.

Chief Inspector Conway said: "We received a report at around 10.20pm on Tuesday, 1st April that a 15-year-old girl had been hit on the head by a brick while in the Broadway area of south Belfast. She was taken to hospital for treatment but, thankfully, her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

"A 15-year-old boy has since been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He is expected to appear before Belfast Youth Court on Monday, 28th April."

Chief Inspector Conway continued: "It's only through sheer luck that we aren't looking at much more serious consequences for this young girl. Young people have been gathering in the area each evening; behaving recklessly, dangerously and, in some instances, criminally with little regard for other members of the public and local residents."

Sinn Féin councillor Ciarán Beattie condemned the attack that saw the young girl hospitalised. "Thankfully her injuries are not serious and my thoughts are with her and her family," he said.

“Those young people who continue to gather with the intent on causing trouble and havoc in this area must stop, and parents should also know where their children are. Local residents have simply had enough of the unacceptable actions of a minority.

“Sinn Féin has been consistently engaging with partners and residents in the community, and we will continue working to ensure this area is calm and peaceful.”