Gaeltacht superhighway arrives on the Falls Road

THE Gaeltacht superhighway has arrived on the Falls Road and former government minister Éamon Ó Cuív was in Belfast today for its launch.



Irish language development agency Forbairt Feirste have digitalised their Sli na Gaeltachta trail, which tells the story of the area’s connection to the Irish language through 24 plaques over 2.5 miles from the city centre to the Whiterock Road.

QR codes are now set to be installed alongside the plaques which will make it easier for visitors to learn about the people from the area who are commemorated, including the Rev Richard Rutledge Kane, who became Grand Master of the Orange Order; IRA leader Joe McKelvey, who was executed during the Civil War; and IRA volunteer Bobby Sands, who died on hunger-strike in 1981.



Trevor Winckworth from In Guides Ireland, who have digitalised Sli na Gaeltachta, said the rich history of the Irish language in Belfast – which will now be available for users in several languages including Basque and Arabic – is brought to life through the digitalised trail.

Éamon Ó Cuív praised the initiative and said he found it interesting that people from diverse backgrounds were included.

“This historic walk sews the connections between Belfast and the Irish language over the years and I think it is absolutely fascinating," he said. "Basically now there is a digital version that when you go to the plaque you scan the QR code and you get a description in your choice of language as to why that particular location is significant.”

The President of Oireachtas na Gaeilge 2025 also used his visit to the Cultúrlann to spread the word about the Irish language arts festival that's coming to the city later this year.

“The Oireachtas is going to be held here in the autumn and it is a massive festival of Irish speakers, of Irish dancing, Irish music and Irish singing and there are huge preparations going on here now in Belfast,” he said.

President of Oireachtas na Gaeilge Éamon Ó Cúiv with President of Conradh na Gaeilge Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin

Mr Ó Cuív said the Irish language revival in Belfast is an "inspiration to the rest of the country" and added that it makes the city well positioned to host the Oireachtas in the autumn.



“I think I came to Belfast for the first time in 1990 and I’ve been up and down since and I always used the Cultúrlann as a meeting point for people and I’ve seen an explosion right across the city with the huge efforts that have been made, often against the odds, and we see the results here today.



“And I would say as President of the Oireachtas that what’s going to happen in October is a big, big celebration of something that threatens nobody, that’s all inclusive and is very much part of our heritage and makes us what we are.”

BANG Mór na Gaeilge was also launched at the Cultúrlann on Friday, which is a series of community events running from October 25 until November 2 with the aim of showcasing the Gaeltacht Quarter and putting Belfast's Gaeltacht at the heart of Oireachtas 2025.