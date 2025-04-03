Thousands expected to march in support of the family of Noah Donohoe

IN MEMORY: Noah Donohoe's body was found six days after he went missing in 2020

THOUSANDS of people are set to march in Belfast city centre this weekend in support of the family of Noah Donohoe.

The body of the 14 year-old St Malachy's College schoolboy was found in a storm drain in North Belfast in June 2020 – six days after he went missing after leaving his home by bike.

A full inquest into Noah's death is expected to be held later this year.

Organised by Through Her Eyes, with the support of Noah’s Army, 'Noah’s March – Feet on the Street' will take place from 2pm to 4.30pm on Saturday. Supporters will begin gathering at Custom House Square from 1pm, before setting off through the city centre at 2pm.

The event will feature speeches from Chelsea Duddy and Joanne Taylor, co-founders of Through Her Eyes, alongside members of Noah’s Army, including Noah's mum Fiona.

There will also be music performances from Connal Morrissey – a 17-year-old singer who has been supported by the Noah Donohoe Foundation in pursuing

his musical aspirations, and Damien Quinn, who will perform an original song dedicated to Noah.

Through Her Eyes is a grassroots, volunteer-led movement dedicated to advancing women’s rights and gender equality. Their mission is to unite people in the fight against violence, discrimination, and oppression.

Organiser, Joanne Taylor said: “We are incredibly proud that Through Her Eyes has been entrusted with organising this march. This is not just for Noah – it’s for his mother and for every family seeking justice.”

“This march is about showing the world that children’s rights are human rights,” added Chelsea Duddy. “No mother should have to grieve her child while being denied the truth about what happened to them.”