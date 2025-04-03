SAG Credit Union and LINK Credit Union announce merger

SAG Credit Union and LINK Credit Union are pleased to announce they are merging, creating one of Belfast's strongest member-owned financial institutions. This is great news for members of both organisations as they will benefit from enhanced services, improved digital banking solutions and more financial products.

The Board of SAG Credit Union Ltd is delighted to announce that the merger with LINK Credit Union Ltd will be completed next week. By combining resources, SAG Credit Union Limited now will have assets of over £80 million, meaning there are now even more resources available to lend to people based in the Greater Andersonstown, Poleglass and Twinbrook area.

It is a welcome development for all members as it means SAG Credit Union can continue to focus on providing enhanced member services with the development of online loans, providing loans for the big and small things in life, and offering a range of different savings account types.

Members can continue to do business, as normal, in both the Andersonstown and LINK premises. Members who use SAG Credit Union’s office in the Dairy Farm Complex should note that it will be closing on Friday 4th April and they should visit the LINK premises going forward.

The LINK premises, based behind the Housing Executive Office just outside the Dairy farm Complex, was purpose built for a Credit Union. This means there is much more space and much-needed private offices for both members and staff.

Speaking about the merger, Sheena Joyce, Manager of SAG Credit Union Ltd said: “Everyone in SAG Credit Union are really excited about the opportunities that the merger with LINK Credit Union has created for us all. We recognise and appreciate the loyalty and support of all members and we would like to thank the members and assure them that together, with their continued loyalty, we will continue to grow into an even more positive force for the area, strengthening the financial independence everyone we serve.

“We merged with Poleglass Credit Union in 2021 and their members immediately benefited from being able to access a wider range of products. The addition of LINK Credit Union means we can now offer an even greater service to everyone. We are very much looking forward to the continued role that we will play in the local community and this merger enables us to expand our offering into the local schools, businesses and homes in the Poleglass and Twinbrook area.”

Current members will experience no disruption to their existing accounts, loans, or services during the transition. All automatic payments and established loans will remain unchanged.

For more information about the merger, please call SAG Credit Union on 028 9061 5669 or email them at info@sagcreditunion.co.uk. Members can also pop into their Andersonstown office or LINK office and speak to a member of the team there.