Man in critical condition after being struck by a bus in Glengormley

A MAN remains in a critical condition following a road traffic collision in Glengormley involving a pedestrian and a bus.

The incident happened on Wednesday at the junction of the Antrim Road and Ballyclare Road at around 4.30pm. Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Inspector Patton said the male pedestrian, who is in his 40s, remains in a "stable but critical condition at this time".

“One man was cautioned at the scene in relation to the incident."

The Ballyclare Road, which had been closed for a period of time yesterday, with diversions in place, has reopened.

Inspector Patton added: “Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are continuing this morning, Thursday 3rd April, and we would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone who captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1174 of 02/04/25.”