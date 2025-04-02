Serving up chips proves tasty bit of business for West Belfast company

When the chips were down for West Belfast, the one person who spoke up for the area as an economic hotspot was New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.

And the US official who controls the Empire State's £210bn retirees' fund put his money where his mouth is by investing heavily in a string of West Belfast start-ups.

But now he's putting his chips down again with a spanking £6m investment in a low-profile Glen Road company IceMOS which makes, well, chips.

Computer chips that is, though to the energy intensive internet giants they as mouthwatering as the finest fare ever served up by Raffo's or Manny's.

For after 21 years of research and development at its Hannahstown Hill base, IceMOS, which employs 100 people worldwide, has created a silicon semiconductor which has the potential to transform the data centre industry globally.

The New York State investment — due to be announced later today — will enable IceMOS to increase strategic manufacturing in Belfast, device design capability, applications engineering, marketing and sales worldwide as it starts preparation to launch its new device.

“Products based on this advanced technology represent a new class of semiconductors, essential to serve the efficiency demands of massively complex market segments like artificial intelligence, internet of things, big data, renewables and aerospace applications," said IceMOS founder Sam Anderson.

The investment got the thumbs-up from Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald.

“IceMOS Technology’s multi-million funding success showcases the North’s strengths in advanced manufacturing and engineering," she said. "I look forward to seeing IceMOS continue to push the boundaries of semiconductor technology, creating high-value jobs in West Belfast and pioneering solutions in sectors from AI to renewable energy.”

That was a view echoed by Bernard McGuire of 57 Stars which oversees investments for Comptroller DiNapoli. "Given the company sits squarely in our sustainability and technology focus sectors, 57 Stars invested in IceMOS out of multiple private equity funds we manage and are thrilled to be partnering with and supporting the Company at this pivotal moment for its growth and development."