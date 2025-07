Flax Café reopens in time for tourist surge

Flax Café beside St John's Chapel on the Falls Road has reopened its doors just as the tourism influx peaks.

Owner Holly Martin says the café, which can sit 20 comfortably, offers a range of coffees as well as toasties and vegetarian fare.

"We offer a warm West Belfast céad míle fáilte to locals and visitors alike," she said. "And as we open from 8am on weekdays - and from 10am - on a Sunday, we especially like to welcome in those early-risers."