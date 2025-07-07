'Democracy is working, those who oppose it are failing': SF Minister

At today's opening of Teach Chluain Ard, new home to the West Belfast Partnership Board, Finance Minister John O'Dowd rejected claims that "democracy was continuing to fail" in the North.

Responding to that claim by a speaker at the official opening of the refurbished former Training and Employment offices beside Falls Library - now housing a variety of offices including the Andersonstown News - Minister O'Dowd blasted those trying to stymie progress in the North.

"Democracy doesn't continue to fail, it is those who resist democratic change who fail," he said.

In comments most likely aimed at the DUP, the Sinn Féin man said opponents of change and progress wouldn't succeed.

"Democracy is about people," he said. "Democracy isn't failing us; those who resist democratic change are failing. Democracy will continue to deliver change."

Praising the development of the former government offices which have lain empty for 20 years, Minister O'Dowd praised the community of West Belfast for delivering this £500,00 project. "I am often asked if actions of government make a difference and what I can say is that this Community Asset Transfer (under which the Falls Road premises was sold at market price to the West Belfast Partnership) programme makes a difference."

The Minister, who has served in three different Executive departments, said the refurbished building was evidence of the peace delivering for ordinary people. "I always say that we have to show communities evidence of change — change they can see and hold – and this building very much does that."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey paid tribute to Peter Lynch, Partnership Board CEO, for delivering the renovated building on time and on budget. "Peter epitomises the spirit of West Belfast," he says. "And in West Belfast, we never stand still, we always move forward."