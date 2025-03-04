Racist attack on home days before family due to move in

A WOMAN and her daughter have been left badly shaken and distressed after the home they were due to move into in South Belfast was attacked daubed in racist graffiti.

'Locals only' was painted and windows smashed in the property in Roden Street.

PSNI Superintendent Finola Dornan said: “This incident is completely unacceptable and does not reflect the local community and its people.

"The heart-breaking reality behind this headline is a young mother and her child who were looking forward to moving into a new home, a place where they should have felt both safe and welcome. They have understandably been left badly shaken and distressed.

“Hate crime has no place in our society and we will be proactive in our approach to ensure justice for victims.

"Our investigation is ongoing and local officers are working to identify all those involved in this incident, so that those responsible are held to account for their actions. We will continue to engage closely with partner agencies and local advocacy groups as our enquiries continue.

“There are people who will have information, or suspicions about, who is involved in this incident. I am appealing directly to them to stand up and to help us to hold those responsible to account.

SDLP Leader Claire Hanna MP condemned the incident.

“This is a disgraceful act that has prevented a family from moving into their new home," she said. "What should have been a moment of joy has turned into a horrible ordeal because of the ugly racism that has once again reared its head."

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said: "I'm absolutely appalled by this latest attack on someone's home.

"This has clearly been done in order to intimidate this young mother and her child out of it. All political parties must condemn this attack. This attack represents the very worst of our society.

“The repeated hate-fuelled attacks we’re witnessing are deeply unsettling for minority ethnic communities both in Belfast, and right across Northern Ireland. People deserve to live free from the threat of violence and free from fear of attack."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or http://crimestoppers-uk.org, quoting reference 1448 28/02/25.