Councillor Tracy Kelly becomes new Lord Mayor of Belfast

SOUTH Belfast councillor Tracy Kelly has pledged to ensure no-one is left behind as she begins her year in office as Lord Mayor.

The DUP councillor represents the Botanic area of the city and has served as a councillor since May 2019. She is the first female DUP councillor to assume the role of Lord Mayor of Belfast.

The 47-year-old was installed in the new role on Monday evening, taking over the chain of office from Alliance councillor Micky Murray

“My priority as Lord Mayor is to make sure that everyone in Belfast feels part of the changes that are happening in our city and can find a place for themselves within them – that no-one is left behind,” she said.

“Our city has come a long way in a short period of time, but it’s important that everyone in Belfast feels part of that journey and has a chance to fulfil their potential.

“I want to celebrate the projects and people working to build a place that is safe, fair, welcoming and inclusive for everyone and to reconnect our communities back to the city core, so everyone can enjoy the benefits of a vibrant, shared and well-connected city.”

Councillor Kelly has a background in community development and said supporting young people not in employment, education or training would also be a key goal during her term.

“Belfast is already leading the way when it comes to innovation and tech, but it’s vital that we create and develop a pipeline to connect more of our young people to the jobs that exist in these, and other, emerging areas, both now and in the future,” she said.

“These opportunities should be open to everyone, so I want to do what I can to break down barriers to accessing education and training and encourage every young person to be the best they can be.

“I will be a Lord Mayor who listens to all those in the community, and I’m looking forward to representing those voices during my year in office.”

Meanwhile, SDLP councillor Paul Doherty has also become the new Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast.

Deputy Lord Mayor, Paul Doherty

He represents the Black Mountain electoral area in West Belfast and takes over from outgoing Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Andrew McCormick.

"It is a proud moment for me, my family and my community," said Paul. "Thank you everyone for putting your trust in me. I promise to be a champion for all the people of Belfast."