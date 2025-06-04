Shore Road death: Woman named as Marie Green (71) as murder investigation is launched

MURDER INVESTIGATION: Police and forensics at the scene on Tuesday afternoon Pacemaker

POLICE in North Belfast have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in the Shore Road area.

Marie Green, who was aged 71, was pronounced dead at a house on the Shore Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A 31 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea, from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts are with Marie’s family and loved ones who are left trying to come to terms with their tragic loss.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances, and I am appealing to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact detectives on 101. Please quote reference 2020 of 02/06/25.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.