Young Gaels call on British government to back Casement rebuild

CASEMENT NOW: South Antrim GAA reps are joined by young Gaels from Antrim GAA clubs outside Erskine House on Thursday

YOUNG Gaels have handed in a letter to the Secretary of State calling on the UK government to live up to its financial commitments and contribute to the redevelopment of Casement Park.

Next week the British government is expected to announce whether it will bridge the funding gap to redevelop the famous GAA venue into a provincial stadium. Yesterday, Ulster GAA officials met with MPs at Westminster to press the case for British government funding.

In February, GAA President Jarlath Burns said that a total of £260m is needed to rebuild the proposed 34,000 stadium. The Stormont Executive committed £62.5 million in 2011 to the Casement project, while the Irish Government has offered £42 million, and the GAA has pledged to contribute £15 million. The Irish government has also said that it is willing to up its financial contribution.

In April thousands of Gaels marched to Casement Park ahead of the Ulster Championship clash between Antrim and Armagh demanding the stadium's rebuild. It currently lies derelict on the Andersonstown Road.

The letter, which was handed into the Northern Ireland Office at Erskine House on Thursday afternoon, calls for the immediate progress on Casement Park’s long-delayed redevelopment and for the Secretary of State to honour the commitments made by him and his predecessor to ensure that Ulster GAA’s provincial stadium and Antrim’s home is built for the next generation of young Gaels.

Niamh Neeson, Aine Kelly, Dermott McAleese and Gerard Walsh hand the letter in to the NIO this afternoon

Addressed to Secretary of State Hilary Benn, Kevin Gamble, Chairperson of South Antrim GAA writes: "Next Tuesday, June 12, will mark the 12th anniversary of the last GAA game to be played at Casement Park. That day Antrim hosted Monaghan in an Ulster Championship quarter-final.

"It was an exciting time for GAA members across Antrim and Ulster with a new provincial stadium promised as part of the Regional Stadia Programme.

"Twelve years on and all those promises remain unfulfilled. While our friends in the Irish FA and Ulster Rugby have been able to enjoy the opportunities that their new stadia provide, a whole generation of young GAA players have missed out on playing and spectating at a redeveloped Casement Park.

"In 2024, the GAA extended the hand of friendship to the Irish FA and UEFA inviting them to host the UEFA Euro 2028 Championships at Casement Park.

"Your predecessor told our members that the funding would be found to build Casement Park. That promise was as empty as the stands at Casement Park today, and the Euros will now be played elsewhere.

"We welcome that the leadership of Ulster GAA, Antrim GAA and the Casement Park Project Board were in London this week speaking with one voice as they engaged with MPs on the commitments given to support Ulster GAA’s provincial stadium at Casement Park. The GAA, The Irish Government and the Executive have each made formal commitments to this project, all of which remain firmly in place.

"We are now calling on you as Secretary of State, to honour the commitment given to our members that Casement Park will be built, and that the money will be found.

"It is time to turn words and commitments into action by proactively seeking a political solution that delivers the final strands of the Regional Stadia Programme."

Niamh Neeson presents the letter to an NIO official

Kevin added that a new Casement Park would create "unparalleled sporting and economic opportunities, and enhancing community relations setting the tone for reconciliation that will be remembered for generations to come".

"Our members and supporters throughout Antrim, Ulster and Ireland have waited patiently and respectfully for progress on the redevelopment of Casement Park. There is dismay in the GAA community that we are not being treated equitably, with no progress to advance the delivery of the stadium.

"It is more than eight years since the approved stadium design was submitted to planning and nearly four since the new stadium received planning approval. It’s time to stop the dithering and delay. It’s time to live up to all the promises and commitments. It’s time to finally build Casement."