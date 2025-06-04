Ahead of next week's Casement decision: Ulster GAA hold meetings in Westminster

ULSTER GAA has held a series of engagements and meetings at its first official visit to Westminster.

At the set piece event arranged and hosted by Sorcha Eastwood MP, Ulster GAA briefed MPs, peers and a range of senior stakeholders across a broad range of parties, including Minister Fleur Anderson and Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock, on the significant sporting and cultural impact that the organisation has on the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in Ulster, Ireland and in Britain. Other meetings over the course of the two-day visit also took place with Alliance, Sinn Féin and the SDLP.

Next week the British government are expected to announce whether it will bridge the funding gap to redevelop the new Casement Park in Andersonstown.

There can be no more delays, Casement Park must be built.



That was the message from @ChrisHazzardSF and our Sinn Féin delegation in London today.



The Executive, GAA, and Irish Government have committed funding, it’s now time for the British Government to honour its commitment. pic.twitter.com/aluREa21Zb — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) June 4, 2025

A key theme amongst MPs and other senior political stakeholders that Ulster GAA met was cross-party support for the redevelopment of Casement Park, which is a 14-year commitment of the Northern Ireland Executive and an important project for the UK Government.

Commenting on the visit, Michael Geoghegan, President, Ulster GAA said: “This was an important and timely visit to Westminster, providing us with an opportunity to engage directly with senior political figures on our impact as the largest sporting and cultural organisation on the island of Ireland with a growing presence in Britain and across the world.

“We received strong support for the work that we are doing across these islands with the MPs we met affirming the need for the UK Government to make a meaningful investment in Casement Park and help ensure that the NI Executive finally delivers on its 14-year commitment to have the stadium redeveloped.

“We welcome the Secretary of State Hilary’s Benn commitment to see Casement Park built and we thank him for that assurance but now is the time for the UK Government to deliver on that promise and make the necessary investment to honour its commitment and that of its predecessor.

“The redeveloped Casement Park will be transformational for Ulster GAA and all of society. It will not only host some of the largest, most significant and exciting sporting occasions on the island of Ireland, but it will also be a long-term investment in the community and in Belfast’s future significantly adding to economic recovery and regeneration in the city and the wider region.”