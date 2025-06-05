Man appears in court charged with murdering his mother

MURDER INVESTIGATION: The scene at the house on the Shore Road on Tuesday

A MAN has appeared in court charged with the murder of his mother in North Belfast.

Mary Green (71) was pronounced dead at a house on the Shore Road in the early of Tuesday morning.

On Thursday, her son Lewis Green (31) appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court charged with the murder. He has also been charged with non-fatal strangulation, as well as common assault on another person in connection with the investigation.

A detective sergeant involved in the investigation told the court he could connect Mr Green to the charges.

No further details were disclosed during the brief hearing.

A defence solicitor did not put any questions to the detective or seek bail for his client. Mr Green was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link next month.