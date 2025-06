'Massive shock and sadness': Police attend sudden death in North Belfast

SUDDEN DEATH: Police at the scene on the Shore Road on Tuesday morning

POLICE are at the scene of a sudden death at a house in North Belfast.

A cordon is in place at the front of the house on the Shore Road which is close to the junction with Donegall Park Avenue. Police and forensic officers are at the scene.

North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett said there is "massive shock and sadness" amongst the community following the incident, adding that it was "absolutely heartbreaking."